Microsoft warns users to update their PC immediately

FILE - This May 6, 2021 photo shows a sign for Microsoft offices in New York.
FILE - This May 6, 2021 photo shows a sign for Microsoft offices in New York.(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(Gray News) - A serious vulnerability in Microsoft’s Windows operating system has caused the software giant to advise people to install an update promptly.

CNN Business reported that there is potential for serious damage from hackers that could exploit the vulnerability and install programs, view and delete data or create new user accounts with full rights.

Known as PrintNightmare, the vulnerability affects the Windows Print Spooler.

Updates are available for Windows 7 users, despite Microsoft previously saying it would no longer offer patches for that version.

Security updates for Windows Server 2016, Windows 10 version 1607 and Windows Server 2012 were delayed, but they are expected soon, Microsoft said.

