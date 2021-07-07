Muggy with a close pass from Elsa

WEDNESDAY: There will be a few spotty to scattered thunderstorms into the evening. Most of the activity will be before dark and then isolated through about midnight. Not everyone will see a storm today but where we have storms expect locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds. Storms will be slow moving so this can drop a lot of rain in a short amount of time. Any storm this week would have the potential to briefly become strong to severe with damaging winds the main threat, but can’t rule out some hail as well.

Staying very warm into the evening with temperatures remaining in the 80s for most. If you’ve had a storm then into the 70s. Turning more humid. Increasing clouds for the night which will keep temperatures warmer. Lows in the mid 60s for our West Virginia locations. Upper 60s to low 70s for the Valley. A very warm night.

THURSDAY: Warm for the morning as temperatures rise into the 70s. Humidity will be noticeable for today. Some peaks of sun early and then mainly cloudy for the day. A few scattered showers in the morning. Then scattered showers and storms for the afternoon, there will be breaks at times. Temperatures peak in the low to mid 80s but will fluctuate with rain. It will be humid and breezy for the day.

What’s left of tropical storm Elsa will stay mainly to our south and east bringing in the cloud cover and humidity. Because the storm has shifted slightly west we’ll see showers and storms more scattered for the day. This is also a product of an approaching front. The main bulk of the rain from Elsa is still expected to stay east of the Blue Ridge but a shift more west will bring more much needed rain to the area.

A few scattered showers into early Thursday evening with partial clearing overnight as Elsa remnants move east. Overnight, staying warm and muggy with lows in the mid to upper 60s for our West Virginia locations. Around 70 for the Valley.

FRIDAY: A warm start with temperatures rising into the 70s and muggy early with more clouds. Partly cloudy for the day and lowering humidity as we head into the afternoon as the front crosses. An isolated shower for the day as the front crosses but no washout.

A beautiful Friday evening ahead with temperatures in the 80s early and much lower humidity. Overnight lows in the low to mid 60s.

SATURDAY: A warm morning with temperatures in the 70s early. A mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon, turning hot but a nice drop in humidity for the day. Highs in the mid to upper 80s but not humid. Overnight, staying warm with lows in the low to mid 60s.

SUNDAY: Another warm start to the day with temperatures in the 70s. Partly cloudy for the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid to upper 80s and a few spots near 90. An isolated thunderstorm for the afternoon. Our brief relief from the humidity will subside as today goes along, and we’ll notice the mugginess return for the evening and overnight hours. For the night, staying warm as lows only reach the upper 60s to lower 70s.

MONDAY: Quite muggy to begin the work week as temperatures already begin in the 70s. Hot and humid with partly cloudy skies today. High temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s. An isolated pop-up storm for the afternoon. Overnight, very warm and humid with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.

TUESDAY: Warm & humid early with temperatures in the 70s. A mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon with an isolated storm. Hot again today with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 and feeling muggy.

As always, you can get the latest updates by downloading and checking the WHSV Weather App.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.