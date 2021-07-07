Open Doors thermal shelter will be open during the summer

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - For the first time in shelter history, Open Doors in Harrisonburg will be open in the summer.

Since its opening in 2007, the community-based non-profit Open Doors has been a winter thermal shelter for those experiencing homelessness; running for about six months out of the year.

Joel Ballew, Executive Director of Open Doors, said they know there is still a need in the summer months.

Back in May when the shelter was preparing to close for the season, Ballew said they noticed the number of those staying overnight was not going down like they have seen in previous years and they knew something needed to be done.

“Homelessness nationwide is increasing unfortunately and we are not immune to those statistics right here in the Valley. The reality is there has been a need for a long time. Open Doors has had an interest in that and in many ways, the pandemic exposed the need for that in a different way for us. It also showed us that we have the capability and the capacity to be able to expand into that other part of the year and do that in a way that helps to serve both the need in the community effectively and efficiently,” Ballew said.

The shelter is scheduled to open Monday, July 12, and will continue to stay open into the winter season through spring.

Ballew says 30 beds will be open at that time and they continue to evaluate the needs of the community.

It will be at the old Red Front Supermarket location along Chicago Avenue in Harrisonburg. The hours will be 7:30 p.m. to 7:00 a.m.

Ballew said they are grateful for the community’s support.

“Harrisonburg is the Friendly City and we certainly experience that in the ways that the community supports what Open Doors is seeking to do for people right here who are our neighbors who do not have a home,” Ballew said.

If you are interested in donating items or your time to Open Doors, you can find more information on their website.

