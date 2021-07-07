Advertisement

Police: 23-year-old driver killed after striking tractor trailer

Police are investigating the incident.
Police are investigating the incident.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 8:54 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KING GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A Colonial Beach woman died on Tuesday after a head-on collision involving a tractor trailer.

Police responded to the 14500 block of Route 3, or Kings Highway, around 2 p.m. on Tuesday. An investigation found a 2005 Mitsubishi Galant was driving west on Kings Highway near Wellfords Wharf Road when the car crossed the centerline and hit an oncoming logging truck.

The driver of the Mitsubishi was identified as 23-year-old Markeya H. Lucas of Colonial Beach. Police say Lucas was wearing a seatbelt but died on scene.

The driver of the tractor trailer, a 1999 Mack truck, was wearing a seatbelt and transported to the hospital. He is expected to survive his injuries.

At this time, the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Police: Toddler accidentally shot and killed himself
U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced that applications open Tuesday for the second round...
Manchin: West Virginia eligible for 2nd round of American Rescue Plan funding, support students experiencing homelessness
COVID-19 vaccine shot
COVID-19 symptoms can be similar to common cold
Lorraine Cormier catches a bear stealing her bird food earlier this week. (WHSV)
Experts weigh in on being “bear aware” after Stuarts Draft woman sees bear in backyard

Latest News

Staunton’s Gypsy Hill Park hosts concert series for summer
Harry F. Byrd
Statue to segregationist removed from Richmond’s Capitol Square
Ralph Northam (FILE)
Gov. Northam announces extension of expanded child care subsidy program
Police in Virginia say an 8-year-old accidentally shot and seriously injured a 12-year-old...
Police: 8-year-old accidentally shot 12-year-old
Crash involving multiple vehicles on Rt. 340.
Crash involving several vehicles on Rt. 340