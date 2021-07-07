Advertisement

Police: 8-year-old accidentally shot 12-year-old

Police in Virginia say an 8-year-old accidentally shot and seriously injured a 12-year-old...
Police in Virginia say an 8-year-old accidentally shot and seriously injured a 12-year-old Tuesday.
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUFFOLK, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say an 8-year-old accidentally shot and seriously injured a 12-year-old Tuesday.

Suffolk Police said in a news release that the shooting left the 12-year-old with injuries that are serious, but aren’t thought to be life-threatening.

Police say their preliminary investigation shows the 8-year-old boy got an adult’s firearm from a home and accidentally shot the 12-year-old boy.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced that applications open Tuesday for the second round...
Manchin: West Virginia eligible for 2nd round of American Rescue Plan funding, support students experiencing homelessness
Police: Toddler accidentally shot and killed himself
COVID-19 vaccine shot
COVID-19 symptoms can be similar to common cold
Two individuals involved in catalytic converter larceny, Augusta County Sheriff's Office asks...
Two individuals involved in Fishersville catalytic converter larceny

Latest News

Crash involving multiple vehicles on Rt. 340.
Crash involving several vehicles on Rt. 340
The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) announced Wednesday the availability of a new...
511 rolls out location information for electric vehicle charging stations
Maddix Brothers was last seen the night of July 5, 2021.
14-year-old boy missing out of Vinton
A Valley teen uses books and coloring pages to help promote inclusiveness with her new...
Valley teen creates non-profit to promote inclusiveness