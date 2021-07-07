Valley teen creates non-profit to promote inclusiveness

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) -

Alyssa Mawyer was recently crowned Miss Shenandoah Valley Teen USA. With that title, she created a non-profit called Celebrate Differences. It is an organization that promotes self-love and acceptance and teaches young people about bullying.

Alyssa is traveling across the commonwealth and giving presentations to kids as young as 3. She uses books and coloring pages to help them grow.

“I feel like it is something that is so incredibly important in today’s day in age and it is something that I wanted to do to spark a change and also to show other teenagers that they can chase after their dreams and that the impact of one is a great one,” said Alyssa Mawyer, Miss Shenandoah Valley Teen USA.

Celebrate Differences is rolling out an ambassador program where people can sign up and train to lead these presentations too. Alyssa hopes to find an ambassador for every state across the U.S.

You can find much more about that program and how you can get involved here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.