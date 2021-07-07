Wildfire smoke from out West leading to interesting sunrises and sunsets

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -

You may have noticed some hazy or a milky sky the last few days. This is all smoke in the upper levels of our atmosphere that has moved into the Mid-Atlantic from the Western U.S. and western Canada. The smoke is the result of several active and large wildfires and now that smoke has made it to the East Coast.

Wildfires can generate self-amplifying weather.



If enough heat and smoke rise rapidly into the atmosphere, they form massive, tempestuous pyrocumulonimbus clouds that shoot lightning and scatter embers, igniting even more fires.



This is happening right now in British Columbia. pic.twitter.com/HFmxBvCey8 — Ferris Jabr (@ferrisjabr) July 1, 2021

These fires have been devastating so many areas. The town of Lytton, British Columbia set a new record all time high for the entire country of Canada three days in a row with a maximum at 121°. Several hundred people have died as a result of the heat.

So last week the town of Lytton was breaking all sorts of weather records for hottest weather all across Canada.



Now 90% of the town has burned down from a wild fire..



Its like Fort Mackenzie all over again



Before > After pic.twitter.com/3vIskHJGIm — ✨𝕀𝕥𝕄𝕖𝕂𝕖𝕝𝕤𝕚𝕚✨ || OnlyFans? (@ItMeKelsii) July 1, 2021

The other devastating consequence was a fast moving wildfire that destroyed most of the buildings in Lytton.

Air quality for our region may be slightly affected for anyone who is very sensitive to air quality or has serious breathing issues. Most people will not have issues.

The smoke and haze will be visible through at least Wednesday. The main impact locally is that there will be a noticeable haze to the sky and you’ll see some interesting sunrises and sunsets.

