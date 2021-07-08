Advertisement

34% of VT students fully vaccinated; deadline less than month away

Virginia Tech COVID vaccination statistics as of July 8, 2021.
Virginia Tech COVID vaccination statistics as of July 8, 2021.(Virginia Tech)
By Pete DeLuca
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - About two-thirds of Virginia Tech students still have summer work to complete.

Data released Thursday show only 34% of students enrolled for the upcoming school year have submitted proof of vaccination against COVID.

“We need to get to 100%, either vaccination cards for our students, or submission for a request for a religious exemption or a medical exemption,” said Mark Owczarski, Virginia Tech’s Associate Vice President for University Relations.

According to Owczarski, the online submission process is simple.

“You take a picture of it, you just upload the JPEG into the system, and you’re done. It takes about a minute,” he said.

The university hopes many more students have already begun getting their vaccines – or are even fully protected – but have not yet submitted proof.

“The idea is, by August 6, if we’re all vaccinated, we can go full steam ahead with the fall semester,” said Owczarski.

Depending on which vaccine students prefer, it’s really crunch time to get shots in arms.

“If you’re seeking a two-dose vaccine, you’re pretty much at the time where you’ve got to have the first one by now,” said Owczarski.

In fact, the Virginia Tech vaccination dashboard says July 8 was the final day to get the first Moderna dose to meet the school’s timetable.

Students getting Pfizer have one more week to get their first shot.

The university has not announced a backup plan for if it does not hit its deadline.

To upload your vaccination card, click here. To view the latest dashboard data, click here.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash involving multiple vehicles on Rt. 340.
One driver, one pedestrian dead after crash in Augusta County
COVID-19 vaccine shot
COVID-19 symptoms can be similar to common cold
Officials still do not know the source behind the illness.
Va. Dept. of Wildlife Resources receives over 1,400 reports of sick, dying birds
Police are investigating the incident.
Police: 23-year-old driver killed after striking tractor trailer
Several reports of tree damage occurred in Timberville
Storms bring damaging winds, flash flooding to parts of the area

Latest News

Those who wish to continue to wear masks in public for the sole purpose of reducing the spread...
Local officials on mask law intent and disease prevention
Sanitation and CDC guidelines will be in place. Mask wearing is still required.
VADOC will allow visitors back into buildings starting in July
AT&T is stepping up to help those in mental crisis
AT&T stepping up to help those in mental crisis
Sentara Rockingham Memorial Hospital (FILE)
Sentara updates visitor policy