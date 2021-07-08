Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office in search of missing endangered person

STUARTS DRAFT, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing endangered person who was last seen at his Stuarts Draft home on July 5, 2021 at approximately 11:15 a.m. Officials say the individual left the home on foot.

The missing person, Malcolm Miller Sipe III, is classified as missing endangered because officials say his safety may be in danger.

The 50-year-old has brown hair, blue eyes, is six feet tall and weighs 185 pounds.

If anyone has any information about this missing endangered person, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

