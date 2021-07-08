Advertisement

Caught on camera: Incredible fire tornado seen during Calif. blaze

By Greg Brobeck
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TENNANT, Calif. (Gray News) - As several wildfires continue to burn across the state of California, firefighters are not only having to deal with the heat and drought conditions, but other rare phenomena as well, such as fire tornadoes.

The U.S. Forest Service shared video Thursday of the fire tornado, also called a fire whirl, taken last week in the Tennant Fire, which continues to burn in northern California.

Forestry officials define a fire whirl as a “spinning vortex column of ascending hot air and gases rising from a fire and carrying aloft smoke, debris and flame.” They can range in size from less than a foot to more than 500 feet in diameter, and large fire whirls can be as intense as a small tornado.

Last week’s fire whirl was so intense, its rotation was detected on radar by the National Weather Service.

The Tennant Fire is one of a number still burning in California. The Los Angeles Times reports, as of Thursday morning, the fire has consumed 10,580 acres and is 81% contained.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash involving multiple vehicles on Rt. 340.
One driver, one pedestrian dead after crash in Augusta County
COVID-19 vaccine shot
COVID-19 symptoms can be similar to common cold
Officials still do not know the source behind the illness.
Va. Dept. of Wildlife Resources receives over 1,400 reports of sick, dying birds
Police are investigating the incident.
Police: 23-year-old driver killed after striking tractor trailer
Several reports of tree damage occurred in Timberville
Storms bring damaging winds, flash flooding to parts of the area

Latest News

President Joe Biden says the U.S. is set to complete the war in Afghanistan by August 31. It's...
‘Overdue’: Biden sets Aug. 31 for US exit from Afghanistan
Valley Pool & Spa in Waynesboro.
Demand increases for swimming pools to be filled across the Valley
Tropical Storm Elsa is expected to keep tropical storm strength as it marches up the East Coast
Tropical Storm Elsa causes damage and flooding as it moves up the Eastern seaboard
Tropical Storm Elsa is expected to keep tropical storm strength as it marches up the East Coast
Tropical Storm Elsa moves up the Eastern seaboard
Herring: Resolution reached with Purdue Pharma, Sackler family for their role in opioid crisis
Herring: Resolution reached with Purdue Pharma, Sackler family for their role in opioid crisis