Community theatre group is grateful to be back performing for an audience

BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - Opening night has been a long time coming for the Off Broadway Players.

“We were originally were going to have this going on March of last year, and so it was ‘we’ll put it off till later on in the year’ and then it was put off into this year being in March and now here we are,” Off Broadway Players actor Seth Simmers said.

The cast is putting on “Be My Baby” by Ken Ludwig; a comedic tale of two families who meet a few bumps in the road to marriage and adopting a baby.

The group were looking for a space to perform and found their way to the Broadway Volunteer Fire Department social hall.

They have been working quickly to get set up.

“In the two weeks we had to finalize our performance, we had to build our stage before we could build our set. So, it’s been tough but we’re getting there,” Jeff Obenschain, director of the production, said.

“Give us a stage... a stage and an audience and we’re ready to go,” Off Broadway Players actor Richard Clem said.

The group says they have had plenty of time to run their lines.

“We were rehearsing and we finally had someone who was going to be tracking our props come to one of our rehearsals, and when she was laughing we were all taken aback. We were like ‘oh yeah this is funny, people haven’t heard this a thousand times before,’” Off Broadway Players actor Eliana Harnage said.

“I was really grateful to find a group of really supportive, really encouraging group of community theatre in every sense of the word,” Harnage said.

But come Thursday night, it’s lights up and mics on and Obenschain said they cannot wait to perform for the community.

“Actors want to perform, and when they can’t perform it is troublesome. Finally being able to do it is a marvelous thing,” Obenschain said.

All of the proceeds from ticket sales will go to the Broadway Volunteer Fire Department.

The show runs Thursday through Sunday at the fire department social hall located at 117 North Central Street in Broadway.

Thursday through Saturday doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m.

On Sunday, doors open at 2:30 p.m. and the show starts at 3 p.m.

Tickets are $10 at the door. It is a first-come, first-served basis.

