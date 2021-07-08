Congressman Ben Cline visits VFW Post 632 in Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia Congressman Ben Cline paid a visit to the VFW Rion-Bowman Post 632 in Harrisonburg Wednesday evening to present a copy of the speech he gave on the house floor for the post’s 100th birthday.

“It was an incredible honor to have him here at the post home. Those guys are extremely busy and they see a lot of people, so to take time out of his day to come and present that to us was quite the honor,” Post Commander Christopher Rexrode, said.

The post turned 100 back in March. It was the first Veterans of Foreign Wars chapter formed in the Shenandoah Valley.

“VFW posts are so critical to give that support network to returning veterans from conflicts overseas. Right now, we have soldiers coming back from Afghanistan that are going to need that support network and it is going to be organizations like this that are going to provide it,” Cline said.

Rexrode said the post has seen combat veterans from every conflict since World War I.

“If you just think about 100 years, how much combat experience has walked through these doors,” Rexrode said.

