Dominion Energy crews prepare for Elsa arrival

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Crews from Dominion Energy spent the past 24 hours preparing for Tropical Storm Elsa’s arrival.

Dominion Energy is encouraging customers to prepare ahead of the storm.

The fastest way to report or track an outage is to use Dominion’s mobile app or call them at 1-866-DOM-HELP.

If you see downed power lines, stay at least 30 feet away.

