Advertisement

FBI: Motive uncertain in fatal shooting of Indiana officer

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — An FBI official says investigators haven’t yet determined the motive for the ambush shooting of a western Indiana police officer outside an FBI office in Terre Haute.

FBI Indianapolis special agent in charge Paul Keenan says the suspected gunman in the Wednesday afternoon shooting remained hospitalized Thursday after being shot by an FBI agent.

The shooting killed Terre Haute police Detective Greg Ferency, a 30-year department veteran who had been a federal task force officer since 2010.

Detective Greg Ferency, a 30 year Veteran with the Terre Haute Police Department was shot and killed today in the line...

Posted by Terre Haute Police Department on Wednesday, July 7, 2021

Keenan says the filing of federal charges was “imminent” against the suspected gunman and that his identity wasn’t being released until then.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash involving multiple vehicles on Rt. 340.
One driver, one pedestrian dead after crash in Augusta County
Officials still do not know the source behind the illness.
Va. Dept. of Wildlife Resources receives over 1,400 reports of sick, dying birds
Police are investigating the incident.
Police: 23-year-old driver killed after striking tractor trailer
COVID-19 vaccine shot
COVID-19 symptoms can be similar to common cold
Lorraine Cormier catches a bear stealing her bird food earlier this week. (WHSV)
Experts weigh in on being “bear aware” after Stuarts Draft woman sees bear in backyard

Latest News

Pedestrians dash across the intersection of Greene and Duval streets as heavy winds and rain...
Tropical storm kills 1 in Florida, hurts 10 at Georgia base
Video from the night of the Haitian president's assassination appears to show assailants...
Video appears to show moments after Haitian president's assassination
FILE - This July 19, 2012, file photo, shows a Chick-fil-A fast food restaurant in Atlanta.
Chick-fil-A tops customer satisfaction charts for 7th year in a row
Procession for a Terre Haute officer killed in a shooting.
Terre Haute police officer procession