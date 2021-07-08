Advertisement

Herring: Resolution reached with Purdue Pharma, Sackler family for their role in opioid crisis

Herring (FILE)
Herring (FILE)(WVIR)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - Attorney General Mark Herring says Virginia is expected to get at least $80 million in connection with a resolution of his lawsuit against the Sackler family and their company, Purdue Pharma.

Herring’s office announced Thursday, July 8, that the resolution requires disclosure about the role Purdue and the Sacklers played in the opioid crisis.

“No dollar amount will ever bring back the Virginians we have lost to the opioid crisis or repair the families that have to live with the devastating effects of losing a loved one, but this settlement is an important step in our ongoing efforts to combat the opioid crisis,” Herring said in Thursday’s announcement. “Purdue Pharma and the Sackler family amassed a fortune from a pharmaceutical empire that profited off the pain and suffering of Americans and the lies about the addictive nature of their drugs.”

Herring says most of the money the commonwealth receives will go towards Virginia’s opioid abatement authority.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash involving multiple vehicles on Rt. 340.
One driver, one pedestrian dead after crash in Augusta County
Officials still do not know the source behind the illness.
Va. Dept. of Wildlife Resources receives over 1,400 reports of sick, dying birds
Police are investigating the incident.
Police: 23-year-old driver killed after striking tractor trailer
COVID-19 vaccine shot
COVID-19 symptoms can be similar to common cold
Lorraine Cormier catches a bear stealing her bird food earlier this week. (WHSV)
Experts weigh in on being “bear aware” after Stuarts Draft woman sees bear in backyard

Latest News

Malcolm Miller Sipe III was last seen in his Stuarts Draft home July 5.
Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office in search of missing endangered person
RHSPCA participates in Empty the Shelters event
Radford is using a new emergency response program called Smart 911.
Radford upgrades part of its emergency response system
Sanitation and CDC guidelines will be in place. Mask wearing is still required.
VADOC will allow visitors back into buildings starting in July