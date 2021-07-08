Herring: Resolution reached with Purdue Pharma, Sackler family for their role in opioid crisis

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - Attorney General Mark Herring says Virginia is expected to get at least $80 million in connection with a resolution of his lawsuit against the Sackler family and their company, Purdue Pharma.

Herring’s office announced Thursday, July 8, that the resolution requires disclosure about the role Purdue and the Sacklers played in the opioid crisis.

“No dollar amount will ever bring back the Virginians we have lost to the opioid crisis or repair the families that have to live with the devastating effects of losing a loved one, but this settlement is an important step in our ongoing efforts to combat the opioid crisis,” Herring said in Thursday’s announcement. “Purdue Pharma and the Sackler family amassed a fortune from a pharmaceutical empire that profited off the pain and suffering of Americans and the lies about the addictive nature of their drugs.”

Herring says most of the money the commonwealth receives will go towards Virginia’s opioid abatement authority.

