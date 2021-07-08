Advertisement

HPD investigates catalytic converter thefts

Officials say these vehicles are often parked in secluded and poorly lit areas, making them...
Officials say these vehicles are often parked in secluded and poorly lit areas, making them targets for theft and vandalism.
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Police Department (HPD) has received an increased number of reports of catalytic converters being cut from vehicles, according to a Thursday press release.

Officials say these vehicles are often parked in secluded and poorly lit areas, making them targets for theft and vandalism.

HPD recommends parking your personal vehicle in your driveway or garage, should you have one, or in a well-lit area.

HPD also advises community business partners to utilize surveillance video in order to monitor commercial vehicles that are not kept in a secure location.

As always, should you fall victim to a catalytic converter theft or vehicle vandalism, please report the incident immediately by calling our non-emergency number at (540) 434-4436.

If you have any information regarding these recent catalytic converters thefts, please contact HPD’s Major Crime Unit at (540) 437-2640. Those who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at (540) 574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).

