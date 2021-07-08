Advertisement

Local officials on mask law intent and disease prevention

Those who wish to continue to wear masks in public for the sole purpose of reducing the spread...
Those who wish to continue to wear masks in public for the sole purpose of reducing the spread of disease may do so without fear of prosecution in Augusta County, Waynesboro, and Staunton. | Credit: WHSV(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA CO., Va. (WHSV) - The Commonwealth’s Attorneys of Augusta County, Waynesboro, and Staunton sent out a joint press release Thursday regarding masks.

According to the release, state law makes it illegal for any person over 16 years of age to wear a mask in public with the intent to conceal one’s identity.

However, officials clarify that a person who wears a mask in public with the sole intent to protect the wearer or other persons from the spread of disease is not breaking that law.

Therefore, the Commonwealth’s Attorneys of Augusta County, Waynesboro, and Staunton say they have reminded local law enforcement agencies that it is not a crime to wear a mask in public with the sole intent to mitigate the spread of disease.

They add that those who wish to continue to wear masks in public for the sole purpose of reducing the spread of disease may do so without fear of prosecution in Augusta County, Waynesboro, and Staunton.

If a person wears a mask in public with the intent to conceal their identity, that person will continue to face the possibility of criminal prosecution if the circumstances warrant.

They ask that everyone use common sense, and please be safe and considerate of others.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash involving multiple vehicles on Rt. 340.
One driver, one pedestrian dead after crash in Augusta County
Officials still do not know the source behind the illness.
Va. Dept. of Wildlife Resources receives over 1,400 reports of sick, dying birds
COVID-19 vaccine shot
COVID-19 symptoms can be similar to common cold
Police are investigating the incident.
Police: 23-year-old driver killed after striking tractor trailer
Several reports of tree damage occurred in Timberville
Storms bring damaging winds, flash flooding to parts of the area

Latest News

$375K grant awarded to Mississippi to establish business center
Lana Marie Frazier, 45, is wanted by the local police.
Wanted: Lana Marie Frazier
The Pets-n-Pals staff prepare to reopen on Thursday, June 8.
Staunton pet store welcomes “pets and pals” during soft opening
“Any excess revenues generated by the cooperative go back to members. We’re hopeful this...
SVEC returns more than $5.5 million to members