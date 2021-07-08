Advertisement

Neighbors on U.S 340 asking drivers to slow down after fatal crash

Flowers placed at the scene of the crash.
Flowers placed at the scene of the crash.(whsv)
By John Hood
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - After two people were killed along the 3300 block of Point Lookout Road in Augusta County, neighbors are asking drivers to be more careful when driving on U.S 340.

The crash on Wednesday killed one of the drivers of the vehicles and Samuel Moyer, 82, who was doing yard work outside his home near Eastside Highway.

Virginia State Police say three people were also sent to the hospital including a one-month-old infant with life-threatening injuries.

Neighbors living on the stretch of road between Crimora and Grottoes say they knew Mr. Moyer for many years and that he would always tend to his yard.

With the loss of their neighbor, the community is asking drivers to slow down and keep their eyes on the road.

“From probably the top of that hill to about the center of the road down there, before you get to the Harrison Store there’s probably been about 10 people killed,” Joanna Barber, who lives near the crash site, said. " It’s all because they drive like maniacs on this road and they don’t drive like they got sense”

On Thursday night, VSP confirmed the baby is still being treated at UVA and the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash involving multiple vehicles on Rt. 340.
One driver, one pedestrian dead after crash in Augusta County
COVID-19 vaccine shot
COVID-19 symptoms can be similar to common cold
Officials still do not know the source behind the illness.
Va. Dept. of Wildlife Resources receives over 1,400 reports of sick, dying birds
Police are investigating the incident.
Police: 23-year-old driver killed after striking tractor trailer
Several reports of tree damage occurred in Timberville
Storms bring damaging winds, flash flooding to parts of the area

Latest News

Stewart working to regain form
Stewart working to regain form
Matthew has been stationed in Africa since November of 2020.
Marine comes home to surprise family vacationing in the Valley
Marine comes home to surprise family vacationing in the Valley
Marine comes home to surprise family vacationing in the Valley
The Virginia Department of Health said a second child under the age of 10 has died from...
Second child under age of 10 dies from COVID-19 complications