Advertisement

RHSPCA participates in Empty the Shelters event

(WHSV)
By Simone McKenny
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - “In June we took in 250 cats and kittens alone, just in June mostly strays and some surrenders,” Tiffany Corbin with the Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA said.

With an increase in animals at the RHSPCA, the Bissell Pet Foundation Empty the Shelters event could not have come at a better time.

From now until July 11 the RHSPCA is offering reduced adoption fees for animals in their care.

During this time adoption fees are just $25 when usually they can reach up to $250, and if you are not able to adopt, you can still help out by fostering.

“Choose whatever animal they are comfortable with could be a kitten, puppy, cat, dog, whatever they choose, we give them everything that they need to take care of the pet. Food, water, bowls, litter pans, crates, beds, toys, really everything thing that they need. The foster timeline could be as little as a couple of days couple weeks or maybe a couple of months, if they are recovering from major surgery,” she said.

The empty shelter event happens several times a year. There are more than 50 animals at the RHSPCA ready for adoption.

“We are full of animals we encourage people to come in look for their next furry friends and adopt, maybe adopt two so they can keep each other company at home and entertain each other while their family is at work so that would be great.”

Adoption appointments are available now.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash involving multiple vehicles on Rt. 340.
One driver, one pedestrian dead after crash in Augusta County
Officials still do not know the source behind the illness.
Va. Dept. of Wildlife Resources receives over 1,400 reports of sick, dying birds
Police are investigating the incident.
Police: 23-year-old driver killed after striking tractor trailer
COVID-19 vaccine shot
COVID-19 symptoms can be similar to common cold
Lorraine Cormier catches a bear stealing her bird food earlier this week. (WHSV)
Experts weigh in on being “bear aware” after Stuarts Draft woman sees bear in backyard

Latest News

Malcolm Miller Sipe III was last seen in his Stuarts Draft home July 5.
Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office in search of missing endangered person
Herring (FILE)
Herring: Resolution reached with Purdue Pharma, Sackler family for their role in opioid crisis
Radford is using a new emergency response program called Smart 911.
Radford upgrades part of its emergency response system
Sanitation and CDC guidelines will be in place. Mask wearing is still required.
VADOC will allow visitors back into buildings starting in July