RHSPCA participates in Empty the Shelters event

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - “In June we took in 250 cats and kittens alone, just in June mostly strays and some surrenders,” Tiffany Corbin with the Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA said.

With an increase in animals at the RHSPCA, the Bissell Pet Foundation Empty the Shelters event could not have come at a better time.

From now until July 11 the RHSPCA is offering reduced adoption fees for animals in their care.

During this time adoption fees are just $25 when usually they can reach up to $250, and if you are not able to adopt, you can still help out by fostering.

“Choose whatever animal they are comfortable with could be a kitten, puppy, cat, dog, whatever they choose, we give them everything that they need to take care of the pet. Food, water, bowls, litter pans, crates, beds, toys, really everything thing that they need. The foster timeline could be as little as a couple of days couple weeks or maybe a couple of months, if they are recovering from major surgery,” she said.

The empty shelter event happens several times a year. There are more than 50 animals at the RHSPCA ready for adoption.

“We are full of animals we encourage people to come in look for their next furry friends and adopt, maybe adopt two so they can keep each other company at home and entertain each other while their family is at work so that would be great.”

Adoption appointments are available now.

