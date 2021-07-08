Advertisement

Richmond International Airport welcomes Breeze Airways

Breeze Airways touches down
By Emily Harrison
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond International Airport welcomed Breeze Airways with a ‘christening’ as they landed their first flight on the runway. Fire crews sent jets of water in the air above to rain down on the plane to celebrate the new airline coming to Richmond.

“This is a big step forward for Richmond’s economy - it means jobs for the airline, it means tourism for the city and more traffic in the airport,” said Trey Urbahn, Breeze Board of Directors & Founder.

Flight 215 landed just before nine in the morning. Representatives were then able to douse the plane in champagne and took a tour of the interior.

Breeze Airways said this flight is the first of many to come to the River City.

“During the pandemic we took a big hit here, you could literally hear each footstep as they came because it was that quiet,” said Perry Miller, CEO of Richmond International Airport. “Breeze Airways will bring innovation to our airport and offer more direct flights to our guests, something that will only help those living here in Richmond.”

Breeze will operate 13 single-class Embraer aircraft this summer, flying routes with an average flight length under two hours.

Breeze plans to order 60 brand new Airbus A220 aircraft that will be delivered one per month for five years, starting in October.

