Rockets land in Baghdad’s Green Zone, near US embassy

FILE - In this May 26, 2021 file photo, Popular Mobilization Forces, PMF, patrol outside the...
FILE - In this May 26, 2021 file photo, Popular Mobilization Forces, PMF, patrol outside the heavily fortified Green Zone, where the Prime Minister's headquarters is in Baghdad, Iraq. Rocket attacks struck the Green Zone Thursday.(AP Photo/Hadi Mizban, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 6:48 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraqi security forces say rockets have landed in and around the heavily fortified Green Zone in the Iraqi capital Baghdad, which houses the U.S. Embassy, causing material damage.

Two Katuysha rockets fell near the national security building, and in an open court inside the Green Zone early Thursday.

A third rocket fell in nearby residential area, damaging a civilian vehicle.

The attack, which came shortly before daybreak, followed two separate attacks on bases housing U.S. troops in western Iraq and across the border in Syria, where U.S-led coalition forces are based.

The attacks come as tension is rising between U.S. troops and Iran-backed fighters.

