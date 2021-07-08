Advertisement

Second child under age of 10 dies from COVID-19 complications

The Virginia Department of Health said a second child under the age of 10 has died from...
The Virginia Department of Health said a second child under the age of 10 has died from complications of COVID-19.(Coronavirus graphic)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health said a second child under the age of 10 has died from complications of COVID-19.

The child that died was in the Rappahannock Area Health District, which covers the Fredericksburg, Spotsylvania, King George, Caroline and Stafford areas.

No further details about the child will be released to protect the child’s privacy and family.

“We extend our condolences to the family of this child in this time of great loss,” said State Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver, M.D., M.A. “Across the country, COVID-19 continues to cause illness and death. The more contagious Delta variant is now the most predominant strain across the country. We urge everyone age 12 and older who is eligible to get vaccinated to do so as soon as possible. We have made so much progress in these past months against this virus, but a tragic event like the death of this young child is a stark reminder that our work continues. Even as many of the restrictions of the past year on gathering and mask-wearing are no longer in place, we urge everyone to take precautions to protect themselves and those around them.”

The first child in Virginia under the age of 10 to die from COVID complications was in March.

For more information on ways to lower the risk of COVID-19, click here.

