Staunton standoff ends in arrest

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Officials say a man was arrested after a standoff Thursday afternoon at the Motel 6 outside of Staunton.

“He did come out on his own. We did not have to use any force or tactics to get him out of his room, so it was a peaceful resolution,” said Lt. James Snyder with the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office. “He is in custody now, and we’re processing the scene right now at this time.”

The suspect has not been named, and was arrested for warrants out of Amherst.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.