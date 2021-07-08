Storms bring damaging winds, flash flooding to parts of the area

(WHSV) - Wednesday afternoon, several storms passed through the area and brought trees down for some and flash flooding for others.

At around 4 PM Wednesday, a severe thunderstorm passed through Northern Rockingham County and into Shenandoah County. Several trees were brought down in Timberville due to high winds. The neighborhood located on East Riverside Drive in Timberville was hit the hardest. Other areas where trees were reported down was on Main Street by the Timberville post office and on Rogers Lane off of Lone Pine Drive.

Meanwhile in Pendleton County, flash flooding was occurring. The Onego area witnessed flash flooding as up to 3 inches of rain fell in that area. A few spots across our area recorded significant rain totals while some areas did not see rain at all.

The town Onego received up to 3 inches of rain, causing flash flooding (Mark Adamson)

Here are some of the higher rain totals in our area:

Onego - 2.67″

Mount Solon - 2.40″

Timberville - 1.96″

Verona - 1.44″

Broadway - 0.70″

New Market - 0.66″

