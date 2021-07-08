Advertisement

Storms bring damaging winds, flash flooding to parts of the area

By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 11:02 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WHSV) - Wednesday afternoon, several storms passed through the area and brought trees down for some and flash flooding for others.

At around 4 PM Wednesday, a severe thunderstorm passed through Northern Rockingham County and into Shenandoah County. Several trees were brought down in Timberville due to high winds. The neighborhood located on East Riverside Drive in Timberville was hit the hardest. Other areas where trees were reported down was on Main Street by the Timberville post office and on Rogers Lane off of Lone Pine Drive.

Meanwhile in Pendleton County, flash flooding was occurring. The Onego area witnessed flash flooding as up to 3 inches of rain fell in that area. A few spots across our area recorded significant rain totals while some areas did not see rain at all.

The town Onego received up to 3 inches of rain, causing flash flooding
The town Onego received up to 3 inches of rain, causing flash flooding(Mark Adamson)

Here are some of the higher rain totals in our area:

Onego - 2.67″

Mount Solon - 2.40″

Timberville - 1.96″

Verona - 1.44″

Broadway - 0.70″

New Market - 0.66″

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash involving multiple vehicles on Rt. 340.
One driver, one pedestrian dead after crash in Augusta County
Police: Toddler accidentally shot and killed himself
U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced that applications open Tuesday for the second round...
Manchin: West Virginia eligible for 2nd round of American Rescue Plan funding, support students experiencing homelessness
COVID-19 vaccine shot
COVID-19 symptoms can be similar to common cold

Latest News

Heavy equipment moves sand dredged from the Mississippi River in Brownsville, Minnesota
Louisiana’s coast is starved for river sand; Wisconsin has it
Overnight Forecast 7/7/2021
Hot Wok celebrates successful opening
Hot Wok celebrates successful opening
Congressman Ben Cline visits VFW Post 632 in Harrisonburg
Congressman Ben Cline visits VFW Post 632 in Harrisonburg
Augusta Regional Dental Clinic is bumping up staffing for anticipated 40% growth
Augusta Regional Dental Clinic is bumping up staffing for anticipated 40% growth