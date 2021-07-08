Advertisement

Tropical Storm Elsa causes damage and flooding as it moves up the Eastern seaboard

By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
(WHSV) - Tropical Storm Elsa has created problems as it moves up the East Coast, including spawning tornadoes and causing flooding for the Carolinas and Florida.

In Jacksonville, a tornado created damage in the metro area while another tornado likely touched down in the naval base of Kings Bay in Georgia. Rough waves and flooding has also been a concern as Downtown Charleston has seen heavy flooding from the storm.

As of Thursday afternoon, the center of Tropical Storm Elsa was moving into Virginia but most of the rain is located north and to the east of the center of the storm. Elsa looks to maintain tropical storm strength as it moves along the East Coast, likely crossing over Long Island and New England by Friday afternoon.

A tornado watch has been up Thursday afternoon in eastern Virginia and North Carolina. Tropical storm warnings extend from the Carolinas all the way up to Massachusetts. Flash flood watches are in effect for major northeast cities. The National Hurricane Center is forecasting 2 to 4 inches of rain with local totals up to 6 inches along the East Coast.

