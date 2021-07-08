Advertisement

Virginia Health Department reevaluates cooperative budgets

By Kayla Brooks
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Health will recalculate how much money it gives health departments.

Virginia contribution changes by locality to the Health Cooperative.
Virginia contribution changes by locality to the Health Cooperative.(Hicks)

Not only that, but the numbers will be reviewed every two years. In the last several years, counties’ needs have changed, but the Virginia Health Cooperative hasn’t.

Robert Hicks, Deputy Commissioner with the Virginia Department of Health, says the Health Cooperative has functioned since the 1950′s.

The system helps to fund the local health departments, which are all part of a larger health district. Each department contributes money to the Health Cooperative based on ability.

“We looked at each locality and how much they could generate, either through salaries, tax base, real estate,” Hicks said. “Some localities have really improved their abilities by growth and population and industry so that they’re able to generate more revenue.”

For example, Rockingham and Augusta Counties will be paying more because their ability has increased. On the other hand, Staunton and Waynesboro will pay less because their ability has gone down.

Hick says contributions toward the cooperative will be more fair, so communities will get what they need, even though not every area will pay the same amount.

“If you look at the needs for the localities, the ones that are unable to pay don’t have the revenue generating capacity; they often have the higher health needs,” Hicks said.

This plan has been a slow one, with changes taking place in phases. Localities seeing an increase would slowly pay more, instead of making the change all at once.

The pandemic has also affected public health in a number of ways, and it highlights the need to reevaluate need and ability to pay, Hicks adds.

“Obviously the pandemic sort of emphasized the need to do more in public health than we had been doing,” he said.

For more information on the Virginia Health Cooperative, visit their website.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash involving multiple vehicles on Rt. 340.
One driver, one pedestrian dead after crash in Augusta County
COVID-19 vaccine shot
COVID-19 symptoms can be similar to common cold
Officials still do not know the source behind the illness.
Va. Dept. of Wildlife Resources receives over 1,400 reports of sick, dying birds
Police are investigating the incident.
Police: 23-year-old driver killed after striking tractor trailer
Several reports of tree damage occurred in Timberville
Storms bring damaging winds, flash flooding to parts of the area

Latest News

Valley Pool & Spa in Waynesboro.
Demand increases for swimming pools to be filled across the Valley
Tropical Storm Elsa is expected to keep tropical storm strength as it marches up the East Coast
Tropical Storm Elsa causes damage and flooding as it moves up the Eastern seaboard
Tropical Storm Elsa is expected to keep tropical storm strength as it marches up the East Coast
Tropical Storm Elsa moves up the Eastern seaboard
Herring: Resolution reached with Purdue Pharma, Sackler family for their role in opioid crisis
Herring: Resolution reached with Purdue Pharma, Sackler family for their role in opioid crisis
Evening Weather Forecast 7/8/2021
Evening Weather Forecast 7/8/2021