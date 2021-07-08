Advertisement

Wanted: Lana Marie Frazier

Lana Marie Frazier, 45, is wanted by the local police.
Lana Marie Frazier, 45, is wanted by the local police.(Harrisonburg Police Department)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Lana Marie Frazier, 45, is wanted by the local police.

Frazier, 45, is wanted by the Harrisonburg Police Department on an outstanding felony warrant for embezzlement.

She is known to be from Shenandoah, according to the Harrisonburg Police Department.

If anyone has information concerning her whereabouts, contact the Harrisonburg Police Department at 540-434-4436 or give Crime Solvers a call at 540-574-5050.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash involving multiple vehicles on Rt. 340.
One driver, one pedestrian dead after crash in Augusta County
COVID-19 vaccine shot
COVID-19 symptoms can be similar to common cold
Officials still do not know the source behind the illness.
Va. Dept. of Wildlife Resources receives over 1,400 reports of sick, dying birds
Police are investigating the incident.
Police: 23-year-old driver killed after striking tractor trailer
Several reports of tree damage occurred in Timberville
Storms bring damaging winds, flash flooding to parts of the area

Latest News

Man charged in connection to unfinished construction jobs
West Virginia woman sentenced in abuse death of grandson
Richmond Animal Care and Control shared this photo of Luca, a dog who was shot inside his...
Dog shot and killed inside fenced yard, another shot in face
Old City Cemetery Vandalism-Lynchburg
Cemetery vandalism: Lynchburg Police looking for whomever is responsible