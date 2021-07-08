Wanted: Lana Marie Frazier

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Lana Marie Frazier, 45, is wanted by the local police.

Frazier, 45, is wanted by the Harrisonburg Police Department on an outstanding felony warrant for embezzlement.

She is known to be from Shenandoah, according to the Harrisonburg Police Department.

If anyone has information concerning her whereabouts, contact the Harrisonburg Police Department at 540-434-4436 or give Crime Solvers a call at 540-574-5050.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.