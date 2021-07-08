Advertisement

West Virginia woman sentenced in abuse death of grandson

(WHSV)
By Associated Press and The Exponent Telegram
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia woman has been sentenced to life in prison with the chance of parole after 15 years in the fatal abuse of her 5-year-old grandson.

A Harrison County judge on Wednesday sentenced Michelle Lynn Boggs of Lost Creek.

The Exponent Telegram reports she was sentenced for her April conviction on a charge of knowingly allowing death of a child by parent, guardian or custodian by child abuse.

Boggs’ son-in-law previously received the same sentence, and his wife is set for trial in September.

Police were called in March 2020 when the boy was hospitalized suffering from head trauma, numerous bruises and a laceration on his genital region.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash involving multiple vehicles on Rt. 340.
One driver, one pedestrian dead after crash in Augusta County
Officials still do not know the source behind the illness.
Va. Dept. of Wildlife Resources receives over 1,400 reports of sick, dying birds
COVID-19 vaccine shot
COVID-19 symptoms can be similar to common cold
Police are investigating the incident.
Police: 23-year-old driver killed after striking tractor trailer
Several reports of tree damage occurred in Timberville
Storms bring damaging winds, flash flooding to parts of the area

Latest News

Renovation rip-off | Man charged in connection to unfinished construction jobs
Malcolm Miller Sipe III was last seen in his Stuarts Draft home July 5.
Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office in search of missing endangered person
RHSPCA participates in Empty the Shelters event
Herring (FILE)
Herring: Resolution reached with Purdue Pharma, Sackler family for their role in opioid crisis