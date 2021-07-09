Advertisement

2 men dead, woman wounded in suspected Texas murder-suicide

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 12:39 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Two men are dead and a woman is wounded after what Houston police say was a murder-suicide at a downtown seafood restaurant.

Police say the incident happened shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday as a man and woman were finishing dinner in the bar of the Aquarium Restaurant when a man at the other end of the bar stood up, walked over and shot both, the man fatally.

A police spokesman says security video showed the suspect then shot himself once fatally. He said the woman is hospitalized in stable condition.

No other injuries were reported.

The relationships between the three, if any, was not immediately clear

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash involving multiple vehicles on Rt. 340.
One driver, one pedestrian dead after crash in Augusta County
Malcolm Miller Sipe III was last seen in his Stuarts Draft home July 5.
Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office in search of missing endangered person
COVID-19 vaccine shot
COVID-19 symptoms can be similar to common cold
Several reports of tree damage occurred in Timberville
Storms bring damaging winds, flash flooding to parts of the area
Frisco Dale Crews
Staunton standoff ends in arrest, wanted Amherst man identified

Latest News

This image from video provided by Brett Durrant shows boulders blocking U.S. Route 395 near the...
Aftershocks expected after 6.0 magnitude earthquake hits California, Nevada
Two men are dead and a woman is wounded after what Houston police say was a murder-suicide at a...
2 men dead, woman wounded in suspected Texas murder-suicide
Suspects in the assassination of Haiti's President Jovenel Moise are shown to the media, along...
2 US men, ex-Colombia soldiers held in Haiti assassination
Local Baseball Highlights: Thursday, July 8
Local Baseball Highlights: Thursday, July 8