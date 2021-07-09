After new CDC guidelines Valley schools still waiting to hear from state on masks in the classroom

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - On Friday the CDC updated its new COVID-19 schools guidance to allow vaccinated teachers and students to not wear a mask inside of school buildings this fall.

The new guidelines are not mandatory, but Rockingham County Public Schools is still waiting to hear from the state as they plan for the upcoming school year.

“I think the big question between now and the beginning of the school year will be the environments where we have students who haven’t had a chance at a vaccine yet,” Dr. Oskar Scheikl, division superintendent, said. “So elementary school, middle school, there are some 11-year-olds in middle school.”

Scheikl says this new guidance does not apply to students currently enrolled in summer school because there is a standing order by the commissioner of health until July 25 to require masks at schools.

“So what comes next is that the Department of Education in Virginia and the Virginia Department of Health will follow up with their own guidance and hopefully some more guidance in terms of how to handle this whole distinction between fully vaccinated individuals and those that are not.”

The new guidance does not supersede any local or state-mandated guidelines.

