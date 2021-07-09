Advertisement

After new CDC guidelines Valley schools still waiting to hear from state on masks in the classroom

Students and staff will still be required to wear masks on schools bus under the guidance.
Students and staff will still be required to wear masks on schools bus under the guidance.(WHSV)
By John Hood
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - On Friday the CDC updated its new COVID-19 schools guidance to allow vaccinated teachers and students to not wear a mask inside of school buildings this fall.

The new guidelines are not mandatory, but Rockingham County Public Schools is still waiting to hear from the state as they plan for the upcoming school year.

“I think the big question between now and the beginning of the school year will be the environments where we have students who haven’t had a chance at a vaccine yet,” Dr. Oskar Scheikl, division superintendent, said. “So elementary school, middle school, there are some 11-year-olds in middle school.”

Scheikl says this new guidance does not apply to students currently enrolled in summer school because there is a standing order by the commissioner of health until July 25 to require masks at schools.

“So what comes next is that the Department of Education in Virginia and the Virginia Department of Health will follow up with their own guidance and hopefully some more guidance in terms of how to handle this whole distinction between fully vaccinated individuals and those that are not.”

The new guidance does not supersede any local or state-mandated guidelines.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash involving multiple vehicles on Rt. 340.
One driver, one pedestrian dead after crash in Augusta County
Flowers placed at the scene of the crash.
Neighbors on U.S 340 asking drivers to slow down after fatal crash
COVID-19 vaccine shot
COVID-19 symptoms can be similar to common cold
Frisco Dale Crews
Staunton standoff ends in arrest, wanted Amherst man identified
Malcolm Miller Sipe III was last seen in his Stuarts Draft home July 5.
Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office in search of missing endangered person

Latest News

The state now says it will follow new federal guidelines out Friday.
Va. will follow updated mask guidance for teachers, students in school
VDH will now track vaccination status with COVID-19 hospitalizations, deaths
The Virginia Department of Health said a second child under the age of 10 has died from...
Second child under age of 10 dies from COVID-19 complications
Virginia Tech COVID vaccination statistics as of July 8, 2021.
34% of VT students fully vaccinated; deadline less than month away