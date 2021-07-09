Carico resigns as Harrisonburg head football coach

Advertisement

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 8:15 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Josh Carico has resigned as head coach of the Harrisonburg High School football program.

According to a press release from Harrisonburg City Public Schools on Thursday night, Carico submitted his letter of resignation for personal reasons.

In 2019, Carico took the head coaching job for the Harrisonburg Blue Streaks. Prior to assuming the head job, Carico was part of the HHS football program for eight years as an assistant coach. He served as Harrisonburg’s interim head coach during the Blue Streaks’ first-round playoff loss to William Fleming at the end of the 2019 season. He replaced former HHS head coach Chris Thurman.

Carico graduated from Harrisonburg High School in 2001 and played football at Bridgewater College.

The school division said pre-season workouts will continue under the direction of assistant coaches. A search for a replacement is underway.

