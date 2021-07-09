Advertisement

Correctional officer arrested for smuggling drugs into jail to sell

Aeh has been charged with 1 count of conspiracy, a felony of the 4th degree, 1 count of trafficking in drugs, a felony of the 3rd degree and conveyance into a detection center, a felony of the 3rd degree(Scioto County Sheriff's Office)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A correctional officer has found himself on the other side of the jail bars after being arrested for bringing tobacco and drugs into a detention center.

According to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, correctional officer John Aeh, 43, of Wheelersburg was arrested after deputies received a tip that contraband was bringing brought into the facility by a sheriff’s office employee.

Detectives were able to determine that Aeh conspired with several inmates, their family members and friends to bring tobacco and drugs into the detention center. According to deputies, Aeh did receive cash payments, which were made using a cash app.

As a result of the ongoing investigation a shakedown search was conducted in the jail. The search resulted in drugs, tobacco and other contraband being found in the jail cells and on inmates.

The drugs located were 17 grams of suspected fentanyl/heroin and two grams of ICE or methamphetamine, with a total street value of $2,140.

Aeh has been charged with one count of conspiracy, one count of trafficking in drugs and conveyance into a detection center.

Aeh is being held on a $25,000 bond and will appear in Portsmouth Municipal Court on Monday July 12th.

Sheriff David Thoroughman says the investigation could lead to more charges.

