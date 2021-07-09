Advertisement

Elkton Field Day Festival sees record turnout in return

With things returning to normal around the valley lawn parties are back in full swing in Rockingham county. In Elkton the annual Field Day Festival is back this weekend after a year away.(WHSV)
By Colby Johnson
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 7:33 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - With life returning to normal around the Shenandoah Valley, lawn parties are back in full swing in Rockingham County. In Elkton, the annual Field Day Festival is this weekend after last year’s event was canceled.

The event has been going on for over 100 years and after it was postponed last year due to the pandemic.

Organizers say Thursday’s opening night was as busy as they’ve ever seen it.

“Everybody wanted to get out. It blew everybody’s mind the crowd we had last night, we had the beauty pageant last night and it wasn’t over until 11 o’clock,” said Ron Peck, a member of the Elkton Junior Order who helps run the event.

Peck has been involved with the festival since 1994 and he says he has never seen a turnout like the one Thursday night.

“I think they told me they sold $8,700 worth of food which is double what they normally do,” said Peck.

In addition to a carnival and live music, the festival also hosts a three day flea market, and vendors say they are thrilled to be back to selling.

“I’m glad they finally brought it back. Last year was a bummer but we made due and we’re gonna make do this year,” said Karen Marshall, one of the vendors.

Marshall has been selling at the event for 20 years and says she is excited to see customers she’s made friends with over the years.

“Some of them become friends and I miss those friends but hopefully they’ll show up here and we can get back in the hang of things,” she said.

The Festival had another strong turnout on Friday night which included a parade and bluegrass jam.

Festivities wrap up on Saturday with Veterans Night.

