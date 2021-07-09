Fire and rescue captain offers advice before heading out on Valley waterways

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - If you are heading out on waterways in the Valley this summer, first responders want you to be prepared and educated to avoid danger and having to call for help.

The Rockingham County Fire and Rescue Port Road Station is equipped with boats, kayaks, and rescue supplies if you find yourself in trouble.

“Keep people informed. Let them know when you’re leaving and when you expect to be done, Captain Doug Gooden said. “Keep your cell phone with you. Keep it in a waterproof bag or Ziploc bag so you have a means of communicating.”

When an emergency water call comes in, Gooden said it is usually because of inexperienced people, technical issues, or losing equipment.

“A lot of the time, that’s the issue. It’s just a separation issue and they have no way to communicate that they’ve separated,” Gooden said. “The typical technical issues that we see is when the water levels are higher and people get in trouble and get trapped down on rocks and things like that.”

If you’re missing from your party, Gooden said the special operations team begins at the last place you were seen. They retrace steps by foot or using some of their water resources.

In some instances, he said the search is manpower intensive.

“We have to make sure we have enough safeties in the water for our team, as well,” Gooden said. “Depending on how fast the water is moving, it might just be a slow trip for people to travel and where we have access points.”

He said you should avoid the water after storms and when water levels are low.

“The water being low now, you know, there’s going to be more rocks and dangers exposed, so just be aware of your surroundings.”

If you plan on tubing, Gooden reminds you to check signs at public boat launches in Rockingham County for estimated float times from one point to another.

Estimated float times. (whsv)

“Just make sure you know how long your float is going to take. We’ve seen people start the trip in the late afternoon and by the time they finish it’s dark and they’re on the water in the dark and not prepared for that,” he said.

Of course, he said to wear a life jacket and bring plenty of drinking water.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.