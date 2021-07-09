Harrisonburg’s new police chief reflects on first week

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - It has been one week since Kelley Warner took over as Harrisonburg’s new chief of police and she says she feels very lucky to be a part of the department.

“At every roll call, and every briefing, and every division that I have an opportunity to speak to them and introduce myself, I tell them that I’ve hit the lottery,” said Warner.

Much of Warner’s first week has been spent connecting with HPD’s officers.

“My priority has been to try to get some face time with each officer, starting individually and also as groups,” she said.

Warner who said during her introductory press conference that she would continue HPD’s community outreach has also been making an effort to connect with members of the community and says the city’s diversity makes it a great place to be.

“The diversity brings so much to our community. I think it’s a great asset for a police department and we hope to draw from that diversity to the ranks of our police department,” said Warner.

HPD is currently conducting testing as it looks to hire another officer.

Warner said the Harrisonburg community has made her feel right at home and that her favorite part so far is that the “Friendly City” lives up to its name.

“Everyone is so darn friendly and nice and easy to talk to,” said Warner. “It’s been enjoyable as I’ve been going out to restaurants and coffee shops, I’m a bit of a social person so I engage in conversation and it’s been quite enjoyable.”

Warner previously served as the Deputy Chief of Police for the Abington Township Police Department in Pennsylvania.

