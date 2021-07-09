Heavy rains from Elsa cause multiple water rescues, downed trees

CHESTER, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police responded to at least three separate water rescues in Chester following heavy rain and flooding brought by Tropical Storm Elsa.

A vehicle became completely submerged underwater beneath a bridge in Chester.

Crews were called to the scene of Ware Bottom Spring Road and Ramblewood Driver around 7:50 p.m. on Thursday.

Officers at the scene said a vehicle was indeed under the water to the point where you could not see the roof.

Police said no one was injured.

A little over a mile away, police responded to another water rescue on Osborne Road in Chester. A black sedan was pulled off to the shoulder from a flooded overpass. Police blocked off the road to keep other drivers from crossing through the flooded roads.

At this time, police do not have details on how many people were recused from that scene or if anyone was injured.

The heavy rains were also the cause for a massive downed red oak tree on Windsor Drive in Mechanicsville.

“You could hear it and feel it,” said Glenn Pullin. “It shook the ground.”

Pullin says his daughter saw the tree fall from his yard around 6 p.m. into his neighbor’s yard, which Pullin says nearly crushed them.

“The family that lives in the house across the street had just got in their vehicle and were pulling out of their driveway to leave when the tree fell,” Pullin said. “They were just a few seconds from avoiding disaster.”

Glenn says the tree was so massive fire crews couldn’t cut through it.

“The fire department called VDOT, and VDOT brought in heavy equipment and made light work of it.,” Pullin said.

By 7 p.m., the tree was removed from the road and placed back onto Pullin’s yard. Pullin says he’s glad no one was hurt and is urging people not to underestimate the damage it can cause.

“What you don’t expect to happen can sometimes happen, and this is just a good example,” Pullin said.

