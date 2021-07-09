Hot summer temperatures bringing ripe produce to the Valley

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Because of the hot and dry weather sticking around the Shenandoah Valley, one farmer in Rockingham County said it has upsides and downsides for summer crops.

Joe Ulmer, the owner of Overlook Produce in Mount Crawford, said the weather makes it easier to keep healthier plants, as long as you can water your crops.

“Produce likes hot and dry weather and fungus likes cool, wet weather,” Ulmer said.

“It’s still so much fresher than a grocery store. When you get there it’s already a couple of days old, so here it stays fresher on the stand even in the heat because it’s been picked within the day or the day before,” he said.

This year is Overlook Produce’s first season with a pick-your-own berry patch. They now have blackberries, black raspberries, and red raspberries to pick.

The raspberry and blackberry patch is OPEN!!! The patch is at 907 Dinkel Ave Mt.Crawford VA. Pay for berries at the farm market at 609 Friedens Church RD Mt Crawford VA Posted by Overlook Produce and Farm Adventures on Saturday, June 26, 2021

“We can pick out one day and the next day it’s so hot that they literally ripen overnight, so there’s always berries to fresh pick out there,” Ulmer said. “It’s kind of a nice thing that you don’t have days that you’re picked out and people can’t pick. We pretty much have every day that someone can come out and get berries that are ripe.”

Ulmer said the hot temperatures bring challenges like selling produce at an outdoor stand without air conditioning and ripening too fast.

“Crops do tend to rot quicker with the heat and not keep as long, so it’s important to get your crops off as quick as possible,” he said.

