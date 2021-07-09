JMU softball player Kate Gordon to throw out first pitch at JMU Nats game

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison Athletics took to Twitter to announce that JMU softball’s Kate Gordon will be throwing out the first pitch for JMU Night at Nationals Park.

Gordon and her teammates recently played in the Women’s College World Series. The team will also be honored at JMU night.

Tickets are still available for the July 17 game. Click here for more.

