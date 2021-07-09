Advertisement

Local Baseball Scoreboard: Thursday, July 8

Local baseball highlights and scores from Thursday, July 8.
By TJ Eck
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Local baseball highlights and scores from Thursday, July 8.

Valley Baseball League

Harrisonburg 9, Staunton 1

Strasburg 6, Front Royal 2

Covington 7, Waynesboro 6

Woodstock 8, New Market 0

Rockingham County Baseball League

Montezuma 4, Broadway 3

Grottoes 13, Elkton 7

Babe Ruth - VA State Tournament 16-18 Year-Olds (at Monger Park in Mount Crawford)

Shenandoah Valley 5, Brentsville 4

LEAGUE STANDINGS (As of July 8)

Valley Baseball League

North Division

1. Strasburg - 20-8 Overall

2. Woodstock - 20-10 Overall (1.0 GB)

t3. New Market - 15-15 Overall (6.0 GB)

t3. Winchester - 13-13 Overall (6.0 GB)

5. Front Royal - 12-16 Overall (8.0 GB)

6. Purcellville - 8-21 Overall (12.5 GB)

South Division

1. Charlottesville - 22-7 Overall

2. Harrisonburg - 13-14 Overall (8.0 GB)

3. Waynesboro - 14-16 Overall (8.5 GB)

4. Staunton - 13-17 Overall (9.5 GB)

5. Covington - 7-20 Overall (14.0 GB)

Rockingham County Baseball League

1. New Market - 9-4 Overall

t2. Broadway - 8-5 Overall (1.0 GB)

t2. Montezuma- 8-5 Overall (1.0 GB)

t3. Stuarts Draft - 8-6 Overall (1.5 GB)

t3. Clover Hill - 7-5 Overall (1.5 GB)

6. Grottoes - 8-7 Overall (2.0 GB)

7. Bridgewater - 4-10 Overall (5.5 GB)

8. Elkton - 2-12 Overall (7.5 GB)

