Local Baseball Scoreboard: Thursday, July 8
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Local baseball highlights and scores from Thursday, July 8.
Valley Baseball League
Harrisonburg 9, Staunton 1
Strasburg 6, Front Royal 2
Covington 7, Waynesboro 6
Woodstock 8, New Market 0
Rockingham County Baseball League
Montezuma 4, Broadway 3
Grottoes 13, Elkton 7
Babe Ruth - VA State Tournament 16-18 Year-Olds (at Monger Park in Mount Crawford)
Shenandoah Valley 5, Brentsville 4
LEAGUE STANDINGS (As of July 8)
Valley Baseball League
North Division
1. Strasburg - 20-8 Overall
2. Woodstock - 20-10 Overall (1.0 GB)
t3. New Market - 15-15 Overall (6.0 GB)
t3. Winchester - 13-13 Overall (6.0 GB)
5. Front Royal - 12-16 Overall (8.0 GB)
6. Purcellville - 8-21 Overall (12.5 GB)
South Division
1. Charlottesville - 22-7 Overall
2. Harrisonburg - 13-14 Overall (8.0 GB)
3. Waynesboro - 14-16 Overall (8.5 GB)
4. Staunton - 13-17 Overall (9.5 GB)
5. Covington - 7-20 Overall (14.0 GB)
Rockingham County Baseball League
1. New Market - 9-4 Overall
t2. Broadway - 8-5 Overall (1.0 GB)
t2. Montezuma- 8-5 Overall (1.0 GB)
t3. Stuarts Draft - 8-6 Overall (1.5 GB)
t3. Clover Hill - 7-5 Overall (1.5 GB)
6. Grottoes - 8-7 Overall (2.0 GB)
7. Bridgewater - 4-10 Overall (5.5 GB)
8. Elkton - 2-12 Overall (7.5 GB)
