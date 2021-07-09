Advertisement

Man arrested for discharge of weapon

Miguel Zacarias-Ipina was charged with a violation of discharging firearms within or at...
Miguel Zacarias-Ipina was charged with a violation of discharging firearms within or at dwelling or house.(Source: Augusta County Sheriff's Office (WHSV))
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - On Friday, July 9, 2021, at 1:15 a.m., deputies from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in the 100 Block of Rocky Hill Lane, Staunton, for a report of a disturbance involving a male who was reported to be armed and intoxicated, according to a press release.

Upon arrival, officials say deputies worked to evacuate several individuals from the home. While this was occurring, deputies on the scene heard gunfire within the residence.

As deputies were establishing a perimeter, the Sheriff’s Office Negotiation and S.W.A.T teams were activated. Deputies on scene were able to observe the male suspect inside the residence, and when they made contact with him, a short standoff ensued that lasted approximately 20 minutes, and ended when the suspect complied and exited the residence, according to the release.

Officials say the male was taken into custody by Patrol Deputies at 1:53 a.m., before the arrival of the Negotiation and S.W.A.T teams. He was identified as 47-yearold Miguel Angel Zacarias-Ipina.

Zacarias-Ipina was arrested and charged with a violation of Discharging firearms or missiles within or at building or dwelling house.

Officials say there were no reported injuries, and a handgun was recovered from the scene.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash involving multiple vehicles on Rt. 340.
One driver, one pedestrian dead after crash in Augusta County
COVID-19 vaccine shot
COVID-19 symptoms can be similar to common cold
Frisco Dale Crews
Staunton standoff ends in arrest, wanted Amherst man identified
Malcolm Miller Sipe III was last seen in his Stuarts Draft home July 5.
Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office in search of missing endangered person
Flowers placed at the scene of the crash.
Neighbors on U.S 340 asking drivers to slow down after fatal crash

Latest News

Little league uniform for Stuarts Draft football.
Valley quarterback clubs working to encourage more kids to register for fall sports
VDH will now track vaccination status with COVID-19 hospitalizations, deaths
Red Wing Root Festival returns this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, with a huge lineup of artists.
Red Wing Root Music Festival returns this weekend
Charlottesville's statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.
Charlottesville preparing to relocate Confederate statues