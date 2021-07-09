Advertisement

Page County native, JMU Softball player Kate Gordon visits home ball park to greet fans

Kate Gordon visits with fans
Kate Gordon visits with fans(WHSV)
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 9:25 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Page County native and JMU Softball player Kate Gordon visited the Shenandoah ball park on Thursday night to meet with fans.

She recently played with the team at the Women’s College World Series.

Gordon played at the park growing up and said it was special to see all the young players.

“Being back here on the field that I grew up in, where I first started is super special to me. I am able to connect with the girls that I was just in their shoes it feels like yesterday,” Gordon said. “Never in a million years did I think people would be coming up to me (saying) ‘You’re my favorite player’, ‘You make me want to go to JMU,’ ‘You inspire me to do this,’ ‘Because I heard you say this, I think positively when I’m hitting.’”

Gordon said she will be starting a 10-and-under softball team soon with high school teammate Allison Breeden, and looks forward to helping young girls reach their softball goals.

The team with be called the Shenandoah Sparks.

