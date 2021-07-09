Advertisement

Pfizer announces third COVID-19 vaccine dose

Pfizer announced they'll begin developing a third vaccine dose. (WHSV)
Pfizer announced they'll begin developing a third vaccine dose. (WHSV)(WHSV)
By Kayla Brooks
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The U.S. is seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases, mostly linked to the highly contagious Delta Variant.

Officials with Pfizer announced Thursday that they are seeing decreasing immunity from its COVID-19 vaccine. They said they’ll develop a booster dose that will protect against variants, like the Delta Variant.

Experts believe vaccine efficacy will wane six months after the second dose.

However, the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say Americans don’t need a booster just yet. Additionally, they say it’s not up to companies to recommend vaccines.

Pfizer reported results from studies involving people who received three doses of its original vaccine, and they say the results are promising, which is why they’ve begun to develop a third dose for widespread use.

Marshall Vogt, Senior Epidemiologist with the Virginia Department of Health, Division of Immunization, says the CDC and FDA are operating from different points of view than Pfizer.

“What Pfizer’s doing, I think, is looking a little further ahead to the future and really starting to gather data and, I think, make some conclusions on data they’ve gathered about what a third dose might look like,” Vogt said.

As far as whether or not the CDC and FDA will approve and recommend a third dose, Vogt isn’t sure.

“It’s a little too early to tell, at this point. I think what we really need is more data. We need the data from Pfizer; we need data from other studies.”

Pfizer says it will likely seek emergency use authorization and begin trials in August.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash involving multiple vehicles on Rt. 340.
One driver, one pedestrian dead after crash in Augusta County
Flowers placed at the scene of the crash.
Neighbors on U.S 340 asking drivers to slow down after fatal crash
COVID-19 vaccine shot
COVID-19 symptoms can be similar to common cold
Frisco Dale Crews
Staunton standoff ends in arrest, wanted Amherst man identified
Malcolm Miller Sipe III was last seen in his Stuarts Draft home July 5.
Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office in search of missing endangered person

Latest News

Red Wing Roots Music Festival
Red Wing Roots Music Festival is back in the Valley this weekend
Kate Gordon is making the most of her final, unexpected season with the James Madison softball...
JMU softball player Kate Gordon to throw out first pitch at JMU Nats game
The state now says it will follow new federal guidelines out Friday.
Virginia will follow updated mask guidance for teachers and students in school
Waynesboro residents are anxious for Dunkin' to open. (WHSV)
Waynesboro residents crave Dunkin’ opening