Son leaps into action after man stabs his father, suspect deceased

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office says a man was killed after an altercation involving a homeowner.

Deputies say around 12:30 pm Friday, deputies received a call from the 700 block of Bayshore Dr. in Terra Ceia in reference to a suspicious person walking around with no shirt, and not making sense. He was described as acting “weird.”

A short while later MCSO received another call from a neighboring residence about to a subject threatening a man with a knife. Upon deputies arrival they learned that the unknown man person wandered into a residence and was quickly asked to leave by the homeowner.

The suspect then crossed over to a nearby property and for unknown reasons attacked a man while he was mowing his grass. A fight ensued and the suspect stabbed the victim multiple times. As the fight was going on the victim’s son approached on another lawn mower and knocked the suspect down, and another fight took place.

The son and victim managed to pin the man. Deputies quickly detained the suspect but during the fight with the victims, the suspect suffered what appeared to be a substantial head injury.

EMS arrived and began treating the victim and the suspect for their injuries. The suspect died at the scene. The victim was transported to Bayfront Hospital under a trauma alert and is expected to recover.

Suspected drugs were found in the suspect’s pocket.

