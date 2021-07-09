Summer food distribution events for Shenandoah, Frederick, Warren counties

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - People Inc. is collaborating with the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank (BRAFB) and regional partners to help feed children and families this summer. Several distributions are planned in Shenandoah, Frederick, and Warren counties this summer.

In the coming weeks, over 570 meal boxes and nearly 10,000 pounds of food will support families in need.

The first of six is on July 12 in Frederick County and Winchester. People Inc.’s Head Start program and the food bank’s Summer Kids Pack program will have meal boxes for 66 families and over 100 kids. Each “kid pack” includes family-friendly meals.

On July 14, BRAFB will deliver over 200 meal boxes to people in Shenandoah County. Meal boxes can also be picked up throughout the day on July 14 and July 28 at Family Promise of Shenandoah County.

“We want to give families a hand up. Just giving them this opportunity over the summer would support them in not needing to purchase food, but they’ll be able to purchase school supplies, pay on bills, and different things like that,” Sam Barber, the Director of Community Engagement with People Inc., said.

People Inc. has partnered with the Community Liason Department of Warren County Social Services, Front Royal Ministerial Association, First Baptist Church of Front Royal, and Warren County Community Garden to distribute food on July 14, July 28, and Aug 11.

All distributions in Warren County will begin at 6:00 p.m. in the parking lot of the First Baptist Church of Front Royal.

All community members are welcome, but boxes are first come, first served.

Volunteers are needed to assist with distributions in Warren County. If you are interested, you can contact Barber at engagement@peopleinc.net for more information.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.