Town of Timberville will hold special yard waste pick up day for storm debris on Monday

Crews will be going around to pick up bags and limbs Monday morning.
Storm debris in Timberville 7/7/21
Storm debris in Timberville 7/7/21(WHSV)
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 9:40 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The town of Timberville will have a special yard waste pick-up on Monday after storms came through the area Wednesday.

The town usually has yard waste pick ups on the first and third Mondays of the month, but Marketing and Events Coordinator for the town Cecilia Valdez said there was a request for a special pick up.

“We heard from a few people that trees had fallen over,” Valdez said. “I know our guys went through and they drove around and they did see some damage. We did have one request earlier in the morning. He said he had lots of branches and stuff that had fallen,” Valdez said.

The town is asking residents to place loose waste in bio-degradable bags no larger than 39 gallons.

The bags should not be more than 65 pounds.

Branches and limbs must be bundled together and be no heavier than 65 pounds.

The maximum size for branches and limbs is 4ft long, 2ft wide, and 2ft high, and the maximum limb diameter is 2 inches.

Crews will be going around to pick up bags and limbs Monday morning.

You can find more information on the special pick up here. There is more information on yard waste pick ups on the town’s website.

