Two former Dukes to represent Puerto Rico in Tokyo Olympics

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Two former JMU women’s basketball players will compete in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

Jazmon Gwathmey and Jackie Benitez have been named to the Puerto Rico roster. The roster was officially announced on Thursday.

Gwathmey played at JMU from 2012-2016 and was named the CAA Player of the Year in 2016. She finished her JMU career with 1,555 points and 173 blocks. Benitez, a transfer from Siena, played two seasons at JMU in 2018-2019 and 2019-2020. Benitez averaged 12.4 points per game for the Dukes and made 172 three-pointers.

Gwathmey and Benitez both played for Puerto Rico during the recent FIBA AmeriCup. Gwathmey averaged 15.0 points per game and 3.7 rebounds per contest during the event while Benitez averaged 5.7 points per game.

Puerto Rico is in Group C for the women’s basketball competition at the Olympics. To see the full schedule, click here.

