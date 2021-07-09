Advertisement

Two Pulaski County K9′s retire from sheriff’s office

Two Pulaski County K9's retire from the sheriff’s office
Two Pulaski County K9's retire from the sheriff’s office(Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office)
By Janay Reece
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULAKSI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is saying ‘see you later’ to two furry members of the team.

On Facebook, the department wished Rango and Zeus a well-deserved retirement.

The two K9s have officially turned in their badges after serving alongside deputies.

Deputies says they are very grateful for all the dogs’ hard work to help keep the community safe.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash involving multiple vehicles on Rt. 340.
One driver, one pedestrian dead after crash in Augusta County
COVID-19 vaccine shot
COVID-19 symptoms can be similar to common cold
Frisco Dale Crews
Staunton standoff ends in arrest, wanted Amherst man identified
Malcolm Miller Sipe III was last seen in his Stuarts Draft home July 5.
Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office in search of missing endangered person
Flowers placed at the scene of the crash.
Neighbors on U.S 340 asking drivers to slow down after fatal crash

Latest News

What you need to know as Tropical Storm Elsa passes through
The owner of a Virginia landscaping company has been sentenced to a year in jail for covering...
Virginia man sentenced for crash cover-up in cyclist’s death
New fencing around statue of "Stonewall" Jackson in Charlottesville.
More fencing placed near Charlottesville’s Confederate statues
Local Baseball Highlights: Thursday, July 8
Local Baseball Highlights: Thursday, July 8