Valley quarterback clubs working to encourage more kids to register for fall sports

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Quarterback clubs in the area were hoping to start gearing up for the fall season by now, but several groups are struggling with registration numbers being far lower than usual.

“Pre-COVID we were running a couple hundred kids through the whole club and now we’re half of that, if that,” President of the Stuarts Draft Quarterback Club, Chelsea Brenneman said.

She adds that they are also experiencing a shortage of coaches for some teams and a lack of volunteers.

“I think some is the hesitancy [with COVID], some is that kids weren’t in school this year and we usually send out flyers with the schools and we weren’t able to get those in,” Chelsea said.

The Stuarts Draft Quarterback Club says they’re hoping to have more kids sign up before practices begin on July 26.

If not, not only will it make it tougher for the nonprofit to operate financially, but it will also be harder on the teams hoping to play.

“Right now, I think we only have 12 kids signed up. There’s 11 on the field, so if you lose two kids, you don’t even have enough to field a team, so it definitely will make it difficult,” Jimmy Brenneman, who coaches the junior little league football team for Stuarts Draft, said.

“When you’re doing comps [for cheer], it’s hard because you don’t have enough people to stunt or enough people to do certain things,” Chelsea explained.

She adds that if there are teams that do not have enough players, they can combine with another area.

“That gets hard though because the kids want to play for their own school, and they want to have their own jersey on,” Chelsea said.

The Stuarts Draft High School Football team is holding a football camp July 20 for all kids in the area with hopes to build some excitement.

“Looking forward to getting kids outside and being involved in something versus being inside all the time,” Jimmy said.

You can still sign up for little league sports in Stuarts Draft by going to stuartsdraftqc.com

