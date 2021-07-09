What you need to know as Tropical Storm Elsa passes through

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - While we don’t expect to see much from tropical storm Elsa in our area, we are still in hurricane season.

Local fire and emergency officials want to remind you of what to do, in case of heavy rain or flash flooding.

“Anything that could be hurt in water, you want to get that up out of that area that could possibly flood. If you have any important documents they should be put in a water proof safe. Things like that and you need to look at is if flood insurance is appropriate for your residence if you don’t have flood insurance,” said Paul Helmuth, the deputy emergency coordinator for the city of Harrisonburg.

Helmuth says the best thing with any of the storms is to know what is going on where you live.

“Don’t be surprised by an event that is going to happen. Especially with hurricanes, we know days in advanced that they are coming granted we can’t always guarantee exactly which track they are going to take,” he explained. “You need to at least know is it a possibility that it will affect your day to day lives and what you need to do to stay safe.”

Experts say ways to avoid damage from flash flooding include steering clear of areas with heavy rain. If your home often floods, it could be helpful to have your home inspected. Also, keep electricity and utilities higher than flood levels would normally be.

More information on flood safety can be found here.

