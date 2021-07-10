Advertisement

Animal shelters receiving some pets adopted during pandemic

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DANVILLE, Va. (AP) — The easing of the coronavirus pandemic has prompted some people who had adopted companion animals to drop them off at animal shelters.

The Danville Register & Bee reported Friday that some people say they no longer have time to care for the animals as they return to work. Others have lost their jobs and can no longer afford to take care of them.

And some people have moved into new homes that don’t allow pets.

Brent A. Weinkauf is the director of the Pittsylvania Pet Center. He told the newspaper that it has “seen an increase in owner surrenders.”

